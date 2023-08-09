Officials should be more people-centric for speedy implementation of schemes: Puducherry CM

Puducherry, Aug 9 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Wednesday said the mere availability of technology would not be enough to help people make use of government schemes as he directed officials to be more people-centric.

Addressing officials of different departments at a workshop on e-governance conducted by the Department of Information and Technology here that was inaugurated by Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, the Chief Minister said introduction of technology and other modern strategies would not suffice in helping people avail the benefits of schemes.

CM Rangasamy highlighted the need for officials to have a proper mindset to implement the schemes as fast as they could so that the purpose and objectives of the programmes would be available to the people at large.

Pointing out that contractors executing the projects awarded by the Public Works Department were waiting for a long time to get their payments, Rangasamy sought to know why the bills are not settled in a quick manner.

Pending dues to the contractors should be credited without delay, he said, while adding, "Quality should also be ensured in the works done by PWD and this is particularly significant in laying roads." Rangasamy said the government recently announced four major schemes after getting the nod from the L-G. He did not elaborate on the contours of the four schemes but pointed out that the delay in execution had caused "displeasure among the people who are the ultimate beneficiaries".

Assembly Speaker R Selvam, Public Works Minister K Lakshminarayanan and Secretary to Department of Information and Technology D Manikandan were also present at the event. PTI COR HDA