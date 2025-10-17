Officials to mark duplicate voter names, seek clarification ahead of Maharashtra civic polls

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) Amid claims by certain parties about multiple entries of voters across seats, election officials in Maharashtra have decided to temporarily mark such names and seek clarification from the individuals concerned about the constituency where they intend to cast their vote next time.

The updated voter list will then be shared with booth-level officers and representatives of political parties, poll officials said on Friday.

The move follows complaints from several Opposition parties, including the Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, NCP (SP) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), who have alleged duplication of names in the electoral rolls across different addresses and assembly segments.

They have called for "rectification" in the electoral rolls and removal of "anomalies" ahead of the rural and urban body elections, which are to be completed by January 31, 2026.

A senior official involved in the discussions said, "We have asked representatives of political parties to share the list of names that appear multiple times in the voters' list. In some cases, a voter's name may appear in more than one location within the same city, while in others, it may be listed in both urban and rural areas." "Our field officers will visit such addresses, contact the voters concerned, and verify their details. Each voter will then be asked to choose one constituency where they wish to exercise their franchise (in next election)," he said.

The official added once a voter confirms their preferred polling station and provides identification and consent, the corresponding names at other locations will be marked.

"This marking means the voter will be eligible to vote only at the chosen polling station even if their name appears elsewhere. The voter's rights will remain intact, and the entries will not be deleted," he clarified.

For example, if a voter's name appears at three different addresses, the individual will be contacted to select one polling station. Once confirmed, his name at the other two locations will be marked to prevent voting at multiple booths, the official explained.

This will serve as an interim measure, particularly for the upcoming rural and urban body elections, he opined.

Opposition parties had earlier claimed many voters had multiple or incomplete entries in the list, raising questions about the integrity of the electoral rolls.

Another election official added, "Except for the MNS, no other political party has provided a detailed list of voters they consider suspicious. It would be easier for us to verify and take corrective action if parties shared specific names or incomplete addresses. Our office will act promptly once such details are submitted." PTI ND RSY