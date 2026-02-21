Officials told to identify potential threats due to siltation in Sutlej; submit report urgently

Shimla, Feb 21 (PTI) Shimla Deputy Commissioner and District Disaster Management Authority Chairman Anupam Kashyap on Saturday directed the Sunni sub-divisional magistrate to identify potential threats from siltation in the Sutlej river and submit a report so that dredging operations can commence at the earliest.

Chairing a review meeting regarding siltation in the Sutlej river here, he issued instructions to prepare a detailed report on its impact on various sectors -- housing, land, water schemes, power, roads, sewerage, and animal shelters, a statement issued here said.

The meeting discussed grave issues related to siltation in the Sunni river, and a Forest Department's report flagging its impact in the region.

Sunni Sub Divisional Magistrate Rajesh Verma said the stretch between Anu and Lunsu mohallas under Sunni tehsil -- located near the suspension bridge connecting Lunsu to Karsog tehsil -- should be notified as a sensitive area.

He informed that land has been identified on the left bank of the Sutlej for storage and disposal of the dredged silt.

The deputy commissioner said siltation is a grave concern for the people inhabiting the banks of the Sunni river, posing a threat to their homes and lives. He sought a report so that urgent action can be initiated in this regard, the statement said. PTI BPL ARB ARB