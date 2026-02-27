Officials who arrested Kejriwal should be put behind bars, says Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai, Feb 27 (PTI) Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday demanded that the officials who arrested former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers in the excise policy case should now themselves face imprisonment.

He congratulates Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia who were discharged by a Delhi court in the case, said the former Maharashtra chief minister.

"You (BJP) throw an elected CM, ministers into jail and they are discharged by the court. Now put those officers who arrested them in jail," said Thackeray, speaking at a party function.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said the court's ruling once again proved that the BJP uses the country's institutions to defame political opponents.

"Arvind ji was a political prisoner during elections, and the Union government's act of such political violence defames India globally in terms of our political system," Aaditya said in a post on X. PTI PR KRK