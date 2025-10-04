Officials will face action for fake Kunbi certificates, Maharashtra govt assures OBC leaders

Mumbai, Oct 4 (PTI) The BJP-led Maharashtra government on Saturday assured a delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBC) that officials issuing fake Kunbi caste certificates will face strict action.

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made it clear that if any official issues a fake caste certificate, that official alone will be held responsible and action will be taken against them," revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said after a meeting with the delegation.

While Maratha leaders have sought recognition of eligible Marathas as belonging to the agrarian Kunbi caste so that they get quota in the OBC category, OBC leaders are opposed to sharing reservation with the Marathas.

It was agreed at the meeting that no one should misuse the Government Resolution (GR) regarding Maratha-Kunbi certificates and fake certificates must not be issued, said Bawankule who heads a cabinet sub-committee on OBCs.

The GR was issued last month to facilitate the grant of Kunbi certificates to eligible Marathas following Manoj Jarange's hunger strike.

Minister Chhagan Bhujbal -- a prominent OBC leader of the NCP -- presented evidence in the meeting showing that some officials had issued false certificates, Bawankule said.

The meeting was attended by Fadnavis, deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar, Ministers Bhujbal, Pankaja Munde, and Atul Save, Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, and about 40 representatives of OBC organisations.

The discussions also included demands related to funding for the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Research & Training Institute, hostels for OBC students, and low-interest loans for self-employment, Bawankule said.

The chief minister also appealed to OBC organisations to call off their protest march planned for October 10 in view of the flood situation in the state, he said. "We are confident they will accept our request," Bawankule added. PTI ND KRK