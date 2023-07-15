Officials working on extinguishing borewell fire in AP village

Konaseema (Andhra Pradesh), July 15 (PTI) Police, fire service and ONGC officials are working on extinguishing a jet of fire emanating from a borewell located on the bank of a fish pond at Sivakodu village in Konaseema district, police said on Saturday.

The fire, which is streaming out of an old borewell, located away from human settlements in Razole mandal, started in the morning when an aquaculturist turned on the water supply after a long time, police said.

“It is a borewell on the bank of a fish pond. This is an old borewell. When the farmer turned the old borewell on, first water came and later gas began coming out,” Konaseema District Superintendent of Police P Sridhar told PTI on Saturday.

Police are ascertaining if the farmer had dug up the bank freshly and is also trying to ascertain the source of the gas. The first priority, however, is to extinguish the fire, Sridhar said.

He said it can be done in a couple of hours. An ONGC team from Rustumbada village near Narsapur in West Godavari district is working on putting out the fire.

Sridhar observed that there were no ONGC pipelines in the vicinity of the pond but pointed at a 'gas kick' (the unexpected entry of gas into a bore well caused by change in pressure, usually during drilling) to be a possible reason for the fire. PTI STH ANE