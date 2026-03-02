Offshore support vessel docks at Kollam port amid West Asia tension

Kollam (Kerala), Mar 2 (PTI) An offshore support vessel docked at the port here on Monday following tension in West Asia, officials said.

The vessel, Zaki Vision, sailing under the Saint Kitts and Nevis flag, arrived at Kollam Port in the morning.

The office of the Kollam Port Officer said the ship, which is used as a support vessel for maritime offshore works, had sought permission to berth at the port on Sunday in view of the conflict in West Asia.

Following clearance from Customs and Immigration authorities, permission was granted, officials told PTI.

They said the vessel was on its maiden voyage from Hong Kong to Saudi Arabia and has 12 crew members on board.

If any other vessel arrives for berthing at the port, the ship will be shifted to the outer area for anchorage, they said.

“They have not informed us about the duration of their stay. However, all necessary support is being provided. Two weeks ago, its sister vessel had berthed here due to a technical snag,” the port officer said.

The port can handle vessels up to 150 metres in length, officials added. PTI TBA TBA ROH