OGWs, suspects arrested following raids, searches on terror networks in Jammu region

Jammu, Nov 26 (PTI) Police carried out a massive crackdown on terrorist networks linked to the proscribed organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), conducting 56 raids and searches in various locations across four districts of the Jammu region, officials said.

The large-scale operation resulted in the arrest of several Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terror suspects, along with the recovery of incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons and ammunition.

"Investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids. Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region," said Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain.

"The operations aimed to identify, track and apprehend OGWs and other terror suspects involved in supporting terrorist outfits by managing logistics, recruitment and facilitating the movement of arms, ammunition and funds," said a police spokesperson.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations, including residential houses and hideouts, in Rajouri district based on specific intelligence inputs on Tuesday.

"In the district, searches were conducted at nine locations, including Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote and Dharamsal areas. Twelve similar search raids were conducted in different locations of district Poonch — Surankote, Mandi, Poonch, Mendhar and Gursai," the spokesperson added.

She said that these operations are part of investigations into two separate terror cases registered at Thanamandi Police Station in 2013 and Rajouri Police Station this year.

"The cases involve a terrorist network active in the border district and linked to proscribed organizations like JeM and LeT, which are trying to activate OGWs to initiate, organize, and execute terror-related activities," she added.

In Udhampur district, the police conducted extensive searches at 25 locations in the Basantgarh area, including Rai Chak, Chaka, Kadwah, Morha, Kund, Khaned, Ponara, Loudhra and Sang.

As many as 10 similar raids were carried out in different locations of Reasi district, including Puni, Gulabgarh, Arnas, Panassa and Mahore-Chasana, she said.

These searches were part of an investigation linked to a terror case registered at the Basantgarh Police Station.

The police spokesperson said that the action led to the arrest of several OGWs and terror suspects during two days long crackdown.

"Incriminating materials, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons, and ammunition, were recovered during the searches. The operations were conducted meticulously to avoid any collateral damage or inconvenience to innocent civilians," she added.

Commenting on the crackdown, the ADGP said the "investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids".

"Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region," he added.

Jain urged citizens to report any suspicious activity or individuals in their vicinity and to assist the security forces in strengthening collective efforts against terrorism.

The ADGP emphasized that the police will continue to conduct intelligence-based operations to dismantle terror modules. PTI AB AS AS