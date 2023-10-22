Oil India Ltd controls leakage from abandoned well in Assam after 4 days

Dibrugarh (Assam), Oct 22 (PTI) PSU major Oil India Ltd (OIL) on Sunday said it has successfully shut leakage from an abandoned well in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Advertisment

The state-run energy firm successfully handled the crisis after scrambling different departments to shut the well, an official release said.

"After nearly 60 hours, the uncontrolled flow of fluid (mainly water) from well NHK-67 near Duliajan was capped successfully around 12.44 pm today," it added.

The company said the well was re-capped by the in-house Crisis Management Team (CMT) with support from various other departments of the OIL.

Advertisment

"An in-house on-site task force was coordinating the activities on the ground to control the water flow, cap and restore the well in close coordination with local authorities," it added.

On October 19, miscreants had completely cut the entire 'X-Mass tree', an equipment that controls the outflow of oil or gas, above the adapter of OIL's well no NHK-67, leading to uncontrolled flow of well fluids, mainly water, from the wellhead.

Located within a depleted reservoir in the Bordubi area, the well has been shut since 2016.

Advertisment

This incident reminded people of the worst industrial disaster of the Northeast in 2020, when an OIL well blowout incident took the lives of three employees of the PSU major and injured several others.

The well No. 5 at Baghjan in Tinsukia district spewed gas uncontrollably for 173 days since May 27 before catching fire on June 9.

In a multi-agency effort, the damaged gas well at Baghjan in Assam was 'killed' and the blaze was fully doused on November 15, followed by abandoning of the well on December 3, 2020. PTI TR COR TR MNB