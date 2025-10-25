Oil India to fund construction of 47 toilet facilities for girl students in Meghalaya

Shillong, Oct 25 (PTI) State-run Oil India Ltd will fund the construction of 47 toilet facilities for girl students across various schools in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, officials said on Saturday.

An MoU to this effect was signed between OIL representatives and Ri Bhoi District Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal on Friday, they said.

Under the agreement, OIL will provide financial assistance of around Rs 72 lakh to support schools that currently lack dedicated sanitation facilities for girls, the officials said.

Baranwal said the initiative followed the visit of Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri to Ri Bhoi a few months ago, when the issue of “inadequate toilet infrastructure in schools” was highlighted.

He said the construction work will be jointly monitored by OIL and the district administration to ensure quality and timely completion by December.

The joint monitoring mechanism aims to ensure quality, sustainability, and proper utilisation of the sanctioned CSR funds, Baranwal added. PTI JOP RBT