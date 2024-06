New Delhi, Jun 11 (PTI) Timely action by the staff of a petrol pump in Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday averted a major tragedy when an oil tanker parked there caught fire, police said.

The incident happened at a petro pump in Raja Puri area, they said.

"As the pump staff noticed flames at the top of the oil tanker, they immediately doused the flames," a senior police officer said.

No loss of life was reported and a fire tender also reached on the spot, the officer said. PTI BM NB NB