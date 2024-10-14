Oil tanker catches fire in Thane city; none injured

Thane, Oct 14 (PTI) An oil tanker carrying 23,000 litres of petrol and diesel caught fire in Thane city on Monday evening, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire, which broke out when the tanker was on the busy Ghodbunder Road, and it was quickly doused by the driver using an onboard extinguisher, said chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) Yasin Tadvi.

The tanker was transporting 23,000 litres of petrol and diesel from Thane to Vasai in adjoining Palghar district when a fire originated in its refuelling hose, he said, adding the cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Authorities concerned were notified, and fire personnel along with a team of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) promptly arrived at the scene with a rescue vehicle. However, the tanker driver managed to extinguish the blaze using an onboard fire extinguisher before the crew arrived, Tadvi added. PTI COR RSY