Oil tanker collides with two vehicles in Gurugram, 4 dead

Gurugram, Nov 11 (PTI) Three friends were charred to death in a car and a pickup van driver died of injuries after a speeding oil tanker coming from the opposite direction collided with the vehicles on the Delhi-Jaipur highway here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred around 11.50 pm on Friday near Sidhrawali village, they said.

The oil tanker was coming from the Jaipur side when it smashed through the divider, went to the other side of the highway and collided with the Datsun Go car and the pickup van, police said.

The car was headed for Bhiwadi and it caught fire after the crash due to the CNG cylinders in it, they said. The three deceased occupants of the car were identified as Jitender of Panipat's Samalkha, Lokesh Saini of Jind's Anaj Mandi and Pawan Dubey of Bihar.

ASI Vinod Kumar said the three worked for a private company in Manesar and were going from Gurugram to Bhiwadi in Rajasthan to give a gift to a vendor.

The pickup van driver who died after his vehicle was hit by the oil tanker was identified as Trilok Sharma of Pataudi in Gurugram.

Police spokesperson Subhash Boken said, "When our police team reached the spot, the car was gutted in fire and three people were charred to death. The driver of a pickup van also died on the spot." An FIR has been registered against the tanker driver under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC at the Bilaspur police station, police added. PTI COR IJT