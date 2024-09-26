Oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, no one hurt

Palghar, Sep 26 (PTI) A tanker carrying hydrocarbon oil to Gujarat overturned on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Thursday, though no one was injured in the incident, a police official said.

The incident took place in Charoti in Palghar district at 8am after the tanker hit a road divider and turned turtle, he said.

"No one was injured in the incident. However, oil leaked from it onto the highway, due to which the route was affected till 10am. The tanker was pulled up with the help of cranes," the official said.

Villagers who gathered at the site to collected the spilt oil were told by the tanker driver that it was hydrocarbon oil, which cannot be used as fuel or for other purposes in the present state.