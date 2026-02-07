Oil theft detected from IOC pipeline in Rajasthan's Beawar: Officials

Jaipur, Feb 7 (PTI) A case of oil theft has come to light in Rajasthan's Beawar district, where miscreants allegedly punctured an Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) pipeline and siphoned off fuel by laying an illegal parallel line, officials said on Saturday.

The incident was detected near Lalpura Ghata in the Sendra area after IOC's technical monitoring system flagged irregularities, Beawar SP Ratan Singh said.

Police have registered a case, and a search for the accused is underway, he said.

Subsequently, the inspection found an unauthorised valve fitted on the pipeline along with a parallel line of about 120 metres laid to steal oil over a prolonged period, he said.

According to officials, the method used for the theft appeared to be well planned, raising suspicion about the involvement of an organised gang.

After the detection, the IOC's technical team reached the site and began repair work by securing the punctured section of the pipeline with clamps, they said.

Senior IOC officials, including the chief operations manager and other technical staff, were present during the inspection and repair work, officials said.

Police from Sendra station have inspected the site and initiated an investigation to identify those involved and trace the network behind the illegal activity. Preliminary findings suggest that the theft may have been going on for a considerable time, they said.

Officials said strict action will be taken against those found responsible.