"Let's wait and see": Udhayanidhi retorts to Pawan Kalyan's 'Sanatan Dharma' warning

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Friday retorted with a cryptic comment "Let's wait and see" in response to his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Pawan Kalyan's remark on those opposing 'Sanatana Dharma' getting wiped out.

Udhayanidhi, whose remark last year calling for "eradication" of 'Sanatana Dharma', triggered a political row, responded with "Ok, let's wait and see" when reporters sought his reaction to Kalyan's warning.

The Janasena party chief on Thursday said that "you cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Sanatana Dharma, let me tell you from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out."

While addressing a gathering on "Varahi Declaration" over the Tirupati laddu controversy in Tirupati, Kalyan said "don't say that Sanatana Dharma is like a virus, and it will destroy... Whoever said this let me tell you sir. You cannot wipe out Sanatana Dharma. If anyone tries to wipe out Santana Dharma, let me tell you, from the feet of Lord Balaji, you will be wiped out."

In September last year, Udhayanidhi, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, triggered a political outrage by remarking that 'Sanatana Dharma' should be eradicated. Equating it to mosquitos, dengue, malaria, fever, and corona, he said it should be stamped out like those ailments.

Udhayanidhi later clarified that he never called for genocide of people who were following 'Sanatana Dharma' and said this Dharma divided people in the name of caste and religion.