Okhla boy falls from rooftop flying kite, dies

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died after falling from the terrace of his four-storey house while flying a kite in southeast Delhi's Zakir Nagar area, an officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 4 pm on Sunday, and the victim was Md Saad, a student of class 6 at a government school in Batla House, and the son of a welder, DCP (Southeast) Hemant Tiwari said.

The officer said Saad's foot slipped, and he fell on the road below.

He was rushed by his family to the Holy Family Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

CCTV footage from the vicinity confirmed that it was an accident and no foul play is suspected, Tiwari said.

A video of the accident that surfaced on social media showed the boy's body lying on a road, with passersby rushing to inform his parents about the fall.