Old age homes take steps to protect residents as mercury drops in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 16 (PTI) As cold wave conditions prevail in Delhi, the city’s old age homes have started taking measures to ensure the safety and comfort of their residents.

A nutritious diet, daily sun exposure, thermal blankets and insulated flooring are among several steps the old age homes have taken to protect elderly people who are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses like hypothermia.

Sai Sahara Old Age Home founder member Rajeshwari Mishra said, “Individuals aged between 60 and 90, are more susceptible to cold-related illnesses such as hypothermia and respiratory issues. It’s essential to ensure that they are warm and breathing comfortably.” Residents are being encouraged to spend time in the sun daily and boost their Vitamin D levels, he told PTI.

“We have stopped serving certain cold foods like curd and included chyawanprash and seasonal foods in their diet,” he said.

Geeta Basin, a caretaker at Nirmal Chhaya Old Age Home, said, “Our old age home is situated on a farmhouse with 30 rooms, currently housing 18 elderly residents aged between 68 and 90. Being an open space, the home allows for long hours of sun exposure during the day.” “After sunset, the residents settle indoors with heaters, warm food, and regular exercises, all of which we are meticulously taking care of,” Basin said.

The city recorded its lowest minimum temperature of the season at 4.5 degrees Celsius on December 12 and again on the night of December 15.

On Monday, the city recorded a low of 4.5 degrees Celsius.

A coordinator from We Care Old Age Home said, “Since there is ample sunlight, we are not providing heaters as they can cause discomfort or suffocation to many. We only use heaters when absolutely necessary.” Thermal blankets, insulated flooring and warm beverages are among the other measures being implemented.

“We are closely monitoring the residents for any signs of cold stress and ensuring immediate medical attention if required. Additionally, we are focusing on group activities, which are scheduled during the daytime in sunlit areas,” the coordinator said.

Cold wave conditions were observed by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in the city with temperatures dipping to 3.5 degrees Celsius in Pusa area and 4.1 degrees Celsius in the Ayanagar area.