Old age pension will soon be raised to Rs 3,000 per month, says Khattar

Hisar, Oct 10 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday said the amount given under the old age pension scheme will soon be increased to Rs 3,000 per month.

He also said senior citizens do not need to go through the hassle of applying for a pension when they turn 60 as pensions are automatically generated through the Parivar Pehchan Patra (family id).

At present, the monthly Old Age Samman allowance being given monthly is Rs 2,750.

Khattar was addressing a "Jan Samvad" programme at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University in Hisar.

He said a budget allocation of Rs 151 crore has been earmarked for the removal of all high-tension wires passing over the houses of the people in the state.

According to an official statement, he directed officers to strictly ensure that no construction is raised under these electricity lines in the future.

Addressing farmers during the closing ceremony of the Haryana Agricultural Development Fair at the HAU varsity here, Khattar said Haryana remains committed to the welfare of farmers.

He also praised the farmers for their exceptional contributions, not only in the realm of agriculture but also across various fields.

During the event, he went around the exhibition and gained insights into various agricultural equipment, fertilizers, and seeds.

Speaking on this occasion, he highlighted the annual agricultural fair as a valuable platform for enhancing farmers' knowledge about innovation and technology. He said that farmers have made a lot of progress in the field of agriculture.

Farmers have started cultivating cash crops along with new crops, he said and reaffirmed the government's commitment to incentivise and educate farmers on farming techniques and technology.

"Haryana is today moving on the path of progress in terms of development. Farming is our life and wrestlers are our pride," he added.

The chief minister took pride in the accomplishments of the state's farmers and their children, who have brought glory to Haryana.

He mentioned that in the recently held Asian Games in China, players from the Indian contingent who hail from the state secured an impressive 30 percent of the total medals won by the country.