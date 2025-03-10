Old building collapses in Delhi's Mahavir Enclave, 1 dead

New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) A 24-year-old man died after an old abandoned building collapsed in southwest Delhi's Mahavir Enclave on Monday, a Delhi Fire Services official said.

A call regarding the collapse was received at 1.55 pm and four fire tenders, along with rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the spot, the officer said.

We received another call at 3.10 pm that one person got buried under the debris. He was brought out and rushed to the DDU Hospital with critical injuries. However, he died on the way, the officer said.

The deceased has been identified as Md Kashif. He was passing by the area when the incident happened, the officer said. PTI BM BM NB NB