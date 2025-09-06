Old building collapses in southeast Delhi, no casualty reported

New Delhi, Sep 6 (PTI) An old building collapsed in southeast Delhi's Badarpur area on Saturday afternoon. No one is reported injured in the incident, officials said.

A PCR van, fire brigades, ambulances, and all other essentials were called to the spot and the power supply was cut by the BSES, they said.

A PCR call was received at Badarpur police station at around 1.35 pm regarding the collapse of a building near Badarpur Border Bypass, they said.

"On receiving the call, police reached the spot near Indira Nursery in Badarpur where one old building with a basement and four storeys collapsed due to its dilapidated condition," a senior police officer said.

"All other necessary safety steps were taken and no injury or loss of life or property has been reported so far," he added.

The crime team has been called at the spot and necessary legal action is being taken.

An official of the Delhi Fire Services said a call regarding the collapse was received at 1.31 pm, the official said, adding that initially it looks like the building was empty.

