Old, damaged water pipelines in Bawana to be replaced: Delhi minister

New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Delhi's Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh on Saturday said all old and damaged water pipelines in Bawana will be replaced to ensure clean drinking water supply to the residents.

After inaugurating the work for laying a new pipeline for Majra Dabas and Budhanpur Majra villages under his home constituency Bawana, Singh said several pipelines in the area are 35-40 years old, which are affecting water supply.

"All the dilapidated pipelines will be replaced. In villages and JJ colonies where pipelines have not been laid, the network will be extended to the last household," Singh said.

The minister also said that Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has directed officials to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply in Delhi's villages and JJ clusters, adding that rural development remains a key priority for the government.

According to a statement, the new pipeline project will benefit nearly 2,500 residents.

The old pipelines will be replaced with ductile iron ones within three months, while roads dug up for the work will be restored at the earliest, the statement said.

Singh also inaugurated a new transformer at Mungeshpur village, which, he said, will ensure improved and stable power supply for the residents.