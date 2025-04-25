Old Delhi residents hit street to denounce terrorists, namaz offered in mosques for terror victims

New Delhi: Tricolour fluttered down the Jama Masjid's iconic steps and along the street below to announce a Hindu-Muslim unity on Friday, as tributes poured in for Pahalgam victims across Delhi's mosques in namaz.

At the Parliament Street Mosque near the Central Secretariat, Imam Mohibbullah Nadvi addressed a prayer. "Anyone who kills an innocent, also kills humanity," he said.

"The moment someone even thinks of harming an innocent, they lose the right to be called a Muslim," Nadvi opined.

Imam of Fatehpuri Masjid in Old Delhi, Mufti Mukarram Ahmed, said a "dua" was offered during the Friday Namaz for the terror attack victims. "We prayed to god to stop the killing of innocent people." People streamed out of Jama Masjid after the morning prayer to gather for a protest against the attack.

Many carried India's flags, while others placards that read: 'Aatankwad Murdabad, Insaniyat Zindabad,' 'All Eyes on Pahalgam,' and 'ghar ghar se niklegi awaaz, atankwad ka hoga vinaash.' "Terrorism has no religion. We stand against it and not as Muslims or Hindus, but as Indians," said a protester.

"Today, we have blocked the road in Jama Masjid because we are angry. Our Hindu brothers were killed after being asked about their religion.

"The entire area is grieving. We did not raise our voice strongly enough during previous attacks. That silence has given courage to terrorists today," the man said.

He also quoted former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who said, "Governments will come and go, but the country must remain." Mohammad Muhadeen said the two communities live peacefully together, but incidents like Pahalgam create tensions.

"We urge the government to ensure the culprits are punished so severely that no one dares to harm another Indian again," said the Matia Mahal resident.

Mohammad Tohjeeb said, "India is a land of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (a culture of unity), and we stand firmly with our brothers who lost their lives."