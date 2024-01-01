'Old guards vs young brigade': Amid tiff in TMC, Abhishek meets Mamata

Kolkata, Jan 1 (PTI) TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee visited party chief Mamata Banerjee's residence on Monday evening.

The visit assumes significance amid a tiff in the ranks of the ruling TMC, with veteran leaders and young functionaries taking swipes at each other over the running of the party's affairs.

Abhishek, who is the nephew of the chief minister, went to her Kalighat residence around 6 pm.

"He has gone to meet the party supremo. We are not aware of the agenda of the meeting," a leader close to Abhishek, who is the MP of Diamond Harbour, said.

The tiff in the ranks escalated amid the foundation day celebrations of the party. Veteran leaders took swipes at Abhishek, the leader of the youth brigade, drawing sharp retorts.

The state's ruling party has been grappling with the issue for the last few years, and it took a fresh turn last month with the chief minister asking the young leaders to respect senior members, dismissing assertions that the veterans should retire from politics.

However, Abhishek maintained that there should be a retirement age in politics, citing a "decline in efficiency". PTI PNT SOM