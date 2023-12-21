Old mortar shell, 2 grenades recovered in Jammu's border belt

Rajouri/Jammu: An old mortar shell and two grenades were recovered on Thursday during the construction work for a highway in Jammu and Kashmir's border district of Rajouri, official sources said.

A construction company found an old rusted mortar shell and two grenades during excavation work for the highway in Chingus, they said.

On being informed, the police and security forces reached the area and put it under cordon, the sources said, adding that a bomb disposal squad has been called to defuse these explosive materials.