Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) An old mortar shell was found lying near a roadside drain here on Monday, officials said.

The shell was noticed in Roopnagar area by some local residents who informed police, they said.

A police party rushed to the spot and the people were asked to stay away from the area. Later, a bomb disposal squad was summoned to defuse the shell, the officials said. PTI TAS NB