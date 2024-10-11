Old opium, morphine sulphate stocks found in MP factory; order given for their destruction

Indore, Oct 11 (PTI) Old and unusable stock of opium and morphine sulphate were found in a drug factory in Indore in Madhya Pradesh on Friday during inspections following a mega drug haul in Bhopal recently, an official said.

On October 5, the Gujarat ATS and the Narcotics Control Bureau busted a factory near Bhopal and seized 907.09 kilograms of mephedrone worth Rs 1,814 crore.

Following this, authorities have been carrying out searches and inspections across MP to zero in on contraband, officials said.

"While inspecting a drug factory in Pologround industrial area here, 52 kilograms of opium and 2.50 kilograms of morphine sulphate were found. As per factory records, the opium had not been used since December 20, 2008 and the morphine sulphate from May 2, 2006. The entire stock is unusable," an official said.

"The drug manufacturing company was found to have a valid licence from the Excise Department. The company's director has been instructed to get the stock destroyed with mandatory permission from the Narcotics Commissioner and submit a report," the official added. PTI HWP LAL BNM