Old photo of meeting between Cong leaders Hooda, Selja shared on social media as recent one

New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly elections in Haryana, a photo of Congress leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Kumari Selja was shared on social media, with users claiming it to be recent. This comes amid reports of infighting within the party’s state unit in Haryana.

The PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be misleading as the viral photo dated back to 2019.

A user on social media platform X shared the viral picture and wrote, "Breaking News: Bhupinder Hooda met Kumari Selja and shattered all propaganda of BJP IT Cell. This duo will leave BJP in the dust on 8th October. We just need joint rallies of both of them." This post has garnered more than 50,000 shares so far, and this number is increasing continuously.

To confirm the authenticity, the Desk reverse-searched the viral photo. The Desk found this picture on the X account of former Haryana CM Hooda. He shared it on September 24, 2019, and wished Kumari Selja a happy birthday.

During the investigation, the Desk found several media reports dating back to September 2019, in which this picture was used. However, the Desk did not find any such news related to the said recent meeting between Hooda and Selja. Read the full fact-check report by clicking here - https://bit.ly/3XDvMG5 The investigation done by PTI Fact Check Desk shows that the viral picture is from September 2019 and has been shared on social media recently.

