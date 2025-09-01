Old Railway Bridge in Delhi to be closed from Tuesday as Yamuna nears danger mark

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has ordered the closure of traffic movement on the Old Railway Bridge from Tuesday evening, as the Yamuna River is expected to reach the evacuation mark of 206 metres.

Heavy discharge of water from the Hathnikund Barrage pushed the river level to 204.94 metres at the Old Railway Bridge at 5 pm on Monday, officials said.

The warning mark for Delhi is 204.50 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuation begins once the water level reaches 206 metres.

"In view of possible flooding in Yamuna River due to increase in its level beyond the danger mark, you are hereby directed to close down the traffic and public movement on the bridge with effect from September 2 at 5 PM," read the order issued by the DDMA.

The order was marked to Delhi Police and Railways officials. PTI SLB RHL