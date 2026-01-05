Old rivalry flares up in Andhra’s Kurnool, two hacked to death

Kandanati (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 5 (PTI) Two persons were hacked to death and another was critically injured after a group of about 20 people attacked them in quick succession with sickles and sharp weapons in Kurnool on Monday, allegedly over old factional rivalry, police said.

According to police, the assailants first attacked Govind while he was returning from Palankadu village, leaving him critically injured.

"Old factional enmity resurfaced in Kurnool district this morning, triggering a series of attacks that left two persons dead and one critically injured," a police official told PTI.

Govind sustained critical injuries, while his five-year-old son suffered serious injuries and his wife, Vireshamma, sustained minor injuries in the attack, police said.

After assaulting Govind, the group allegedly proceeded to the house of Paramesh and attacked him near his residence, killing him on the spot, the official said.

The assailants later went to an agricultural field and hacked Venkatesh to death while he was working there, police added.

The injured were initially shifted to the Emmiganur Government Hospital, after which Govind was referred to a hospital in Kurnool town due to his critical condition.

Police said the three victims were accused in a double murder case registered in 2024 and were attacked following a flare-up of old enmities.

A police picket has been set up in the village to prevent further escalation of violence, the official said, adding that no formal complaint has been received so far.

"Action will be initiated once a complaint is registered," the official added. PTI MS STH SSK