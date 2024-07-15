Old rusted grenade found in parking area of high court in Jammu

Jammu, Jul 15 (PTI) An old rusted grenade was found in the parking area of the high court complex here and was defused subsequently, police said.

An information was received at the Janipur police station at that a very old rusted grenade was found at a bushy forested area at the back side of the civil parking area of the high court complex, they said.

A bomb disposal squad was called on the spot and the grenade was destroyed in a safe area on the outskirts of the city, they said. PTI AB 5/25/2024 MNK MNK