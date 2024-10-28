Old, unrelated video shared on social media falsely linking it to Pune cash seizure

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI) Ahead of the Assembly polls in Maharashtra, a video showing a large hoard of cash in a room was recently shared on social media, with users claiming that it was from a recent seizure in Pune. The video went viral after the authorities seized Rs 5 crore from a car near Khed-Shivpur toll plaza in Pune on October 21, soon after the Model Code of Conduct came into force in the state, which will go to polls on November 20.

However, the investigation by PTI Fact Check Desk found the claim to be false as the video has been present on the internet since 2020, and has no connection with the recent seizure of cash in Pune in poll-bound Maharashtra.

A Facebook user shared the video on October 22 and wrote: "A huge amount of crores of rupees was caught in a car in Khed-Shivpur yesterday before the Maharashtra elections. Guess how many crores of rupees it is by looking at the bundle of notes in this video." This video is being shared by many other users including politicians and media outlets with similar claims.

To verify the viral claim, the Desk reverse searched the keyframes of video through Google Lens and found the same video on a YouTube channel named 'Unique Multi Advertisement', which was uploaded on September 11, 2021.

Apart from this, we found this video uploaded on YouTube channels 'Trending Tamilan Fari' and 'Kaushal Jaghina' during April-May 2020.

While we could not establish the exact source of the video, it was clear that the video was at least four years old and was falsely shared as a recent incident. Read the full fact-check report here: According to media reports, Pune Rural Police seized Rs 5 crore in cash on October 21 even as the Model Code of Conduct remained in place in the poll-bound state. The report said that the car from which the money was recovered was going from Pune to Kolhapur. When the police engaged in routine checking after the announcement of elections and stopped the car, around Rs 5 crore was recovered from it. Read full fact-check report here: https://bit.ly/3Ur1k0K For the truth or verification of any claim viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM NB NB