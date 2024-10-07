Old video of Russian tank destroyed in Ukraine falsely linked to Israel-Lebanon war

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) A video of a tank destroyed by bombardment was recently shared on social media, with users claiming that it was an Israeli tank destroyed by Hezbollah in Lebanon amid the ongoing war between the two countries.

The PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation found this claim to be fake.

The video dates back to last year and is from the Russia-Ukraine war, not the Israel-Lebanon conflict. The unrelated video was shared on social media with a false claim.

"Hezbollah destroyed an Israeli tank that recently entered Lebanon," wrote a user on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter). The video has been shared by many other users with similar claims.

To verify the claim, the Desk conducted a Google Reverse Image Search on the keyframes of the video. We found this video on the 'X' account 'Status-6 (Military and Conflict News)', shared in October 2023.

The user shared the video, claiming that it showed an anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) attack on a Russian 'T-90M' tank during the Russia-Ukraine war.

During the investigation, we also found this video on the official X account of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. This video was shared on October 8, 2023, stating that it was a Russian tank destroyed by the Ukrainian Army.

Apart from this, the Desk also found mention of this incident in several media reports, including 'Kiev Post' and 'Telegraph', which stated that the Ukrainian army destroyed 24 Russian tanks.

Our investigation makes it clear that the viral video is being shared with a wrong context. It has no connection with the recent conflict between Israel and Lebanon.

Last week, Israel launched what it called a limited ground operation into southern Lebanon after a series of attacks killed longtime Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others. The fighting is the worst since Israel and Hezbollah fought a brief war in 2006. Nine Israeli soldiers have been killed in the ground clashes that Israel says have killed 440 Hezbollah fighters.

Read the full fact check report by clicking here: https://bit.ly/47VgqRO