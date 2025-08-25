Old Visva-Bharati website has Tagore’s photo, new verson too will have one: Varsity

Kolkata, Aug 25 (PTI) Visva Bharati university on Monday said its old website has a photograph of founder, Nobel Laureate poet Rabindranath Tagore, while the new version too will have one soon.

A section of the media recently reported that the official website of the central university does not contain a photo of Tagore, but it has pictures of President Droupadi Murmu, who is its visitor, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chancellor, and state Governor CV Ananda Bose, the rector, and vice-chancellor Probir Kumar Ghosh.

"We are in the process of launching a new, interactive website. So the existing website is under construction. But this existing website also contains the image of Gurudev. It may happen that due to technical issues and ongoing upgradation work, some of the contents and look of the site may not surface before your eyes at times," a university spokesperson told PTI.

The new website will be officially launched in 15/20 days through proper notification, he added.

As Visva Bharati is overhauling the older website, its contents may look different from time to time, but it must be noted that Tagore has been integrated with the soul of the university for all times -- in the past, at present and in future, the spokesperson said.

PTI found the photograph of Tagore in the upper part of the home page of the old website of the varsity.

Tagore set up the varsity in 1921. Visva-Bharati was declared a central university and an institution of national importance by an Act of Parliament in 1951, 10 years after the poet’s death. PTI SUS NN