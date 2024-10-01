Older Persons Day observed in Nagaland

Kohima, Oct 1 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday observed International Day of Older Persons seeking more inclusive public spaces, better healthcare services tailored for the elderly, amenities for their comfort and educational programs that teach respect and understanding across generations.

The bigger picture on this International Day of Older Persons is about celebrating the contributions of senior citizens to society in general, said MLA and Advisor for Social Welfare, Wangpang Konyak while addressing a gathering of senior citizens here.

“Every elderly person has shaped our world in ways big and small. They’ve taught us life's lessons, instilled values, and provided the emotional and physical support that has built our society,” he said.

The Advisor stressed the need to ensure the elderly live their later years in comfort, respect, and dignity.

The younger generations should take a moment to listen, learn, and engage with the elders as they are the greatest treasure of the family, society and the nation, he said.

“Let this day not be just a moment of reflection but a catalyst for change. Let's work together to ensure that every older person in Nagaland ages with the dignity they deserve, surrounded by love, respect, and active participation in our community life,” he said.

Konyak said “Ageing with Dignity” is not a mere slogan, but also a call to action.

Secretary of Social Welfare, Martha R Ritse said the objective of the celebration is to promote awareness about the ageing population and to encourage societies to develop systems that support older persons in living fulfilling and active lives.

Quoting a report of the United Nations, she said by 2030, older persons are projected to outnumber youth globally, with the increase most rapid in developing countries. This has, therefore, given rise to the urgency of having a robust system to meet the ever-growing demand for comprehensive geriatric caregiving services, she said.