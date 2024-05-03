Olympian Dutee Chand teams up with Mothers Against Vaping

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) The 'Mothers Against Vaping', a united front of women fighting against the promotion of new-age tobacco devices, among Indian children and youth on Friday said that Dutee Chand will be supporting their cause.

Dutee Chand is a national sprint champion and an Olympian. Chand joins a group of sports icons and influential role models including Baichung Bhutia, Deepa Malik and Neha Dhupia who are supporting Mothers Against Vaping in their efforts against the scourge of vaping among the youth. "This collaboration highlights the critical importance of addressing the health crisis among our children and youth and also emphasises the necessity of proactive measures to raise awareness and implement concrete steps for their protection against the harmful effects of new-age tobacco electronic devices. Chand's support and involvement will shine a powerful spotlight on the issue and raise its awareness, visibility and impact," the Mothers Against Vaping said in a statement.

The statement quoted Dutee Chand speaking about the need to highlight the devastating impact that vaping and e-cigarettes have on the lives of children.

"Today, we are sprinting ahead as a sporting nation. From athletics to chess, it is thrilling to see the rise of talented youngsters in diverse sports fields. But issues like harmful vaping habits among youngsters are setting us back so we must speak out against this trend," she was quoted as saying.

"Children deserve to pursue their dreams, play and build their futures free from harmful distractions like vaping. Engaging in such habits can derail their paths and jeopardise their aspirations. Children, parents, teachers and society as a whole must understand the consequences of vaping and take proactive steps to eradicate this menace from our communities and our children’s lives," added Chand.

According to Mothers Against Vaping, the prevalence of vaping brings with it a multitude of health risks, with one of the most concerning being the emergence of lung injuries such as EVALI (E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury).

Contrary to popular belief, the notion that vapours emitted from modern tobacco devices are harmless has been debunked by evidence, the statement said.

Studies have revealed the presence of harmful substances like nicotine and diacetyl, both of which have been directly linked to severe lung injuries and other health complications.

As per Mothers Against Vaping, the alarming surge in addiction among children to new-age tobacco devices is largely attributed to the aggressive tactics used by multinational companies, the statement said.

These companies are actively seeking to establish and expand their market base by targeting vulnerable youth and cultivating future consumers.

Utilizing a variety of strategic approaches, these corporations engage in widespread social media advertising campaigns to glamourize and normalize the use of electronic devices, it said in the statement.

Moreover, they continuously innovate by designing and launching new electronic products featuring sleek technology and captivating aesthetics.

Various countries including India, Australia, Singapore, Thailand, Argentina, Japan and Brazil have banned vaping. In India, vaping devices and e-cigarettes were banned under the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act (PECA) 2019, which comprehensively addresses all aspects of their production, distribution, and advertising.

The government's decision to enact this ban was prompted by growing concerns over the addictive nature of these products and their detrimental impact on health, especially those of the youth.

“The group is actively seeking support and action from influential figures, parents, educators, influencers and policymakers. The overarching goal is to create an environment where these modern devices are excluded from our society, ensuring they are entirely out of reach for children and youngsters," the statement said. PTI PLB HIG HIG