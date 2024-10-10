Olympians Manu Bhaker, Maheshwari Chauhan honoured by alma mater LSR

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) Olympians Manu Bhaker and Maheshwari Chauhan were on Thursday honoured by their alma mater, Lady Shri Ram College for Women, for their "exceptional performance" at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Delhi University college organised a special ceremony to celebrate their achievements and their contribution to Indian sports.

Bhaker, who completed her Political Science (Hons) degree from LSR in 2012, made history by becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal and the first Indian athlete to win two medals in a single Olympics.

Chauhan, who graduated in Philosophy (Hons) in 2017, also made the country proud as the first Indian woman skeet shooter to compete in the Olympics, narrowly missing out on a bronze medal.

Rhythm Sangwan, a current third-year student at LSR and a shooter, was to be honoured for her performance in the Paris Olympics, where she finished 10th in a team event and 15th in an individual air pistol event. However, she could not make it.

The college also honoured Jaspal Rana, who is Bhaker's coach. PTI SJJ RHL