Om Birla and his team terrorising voters: Congress' Kota candidate Prahlad Gunjal

Kota (Rajasthan), Apr 11 (PTI) Congress' candidate from Kota Lok Sabha seat Prahlad Gunjal on Thursday hit out at his opponent Om Birla of the BJP accusing him of terrorising voters and misusing government machinery.
Gunjal also demanded the removal of Inspector General (IG) of Kota Police and Birla's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Rajiv Dutta while alleging that the two were working as agents of the Lok Sabha Speaker.
Speaking at a press conference here, Gunjal alleged that Birla and his team were engaged in terrorising the voters and values of democracy are being trampled upon.
When such conditions emerge, it is only the public that retaliates and now this election has turned into a contest between a common man and the ruling government, he said.
Gunjal appealed to the Election Commission of India to show promptness in action claiming that he has filed four online complaints to the poll body. However, the commission is still mute, he said.
Gunjal alleged that the police intervened when he asked Birla to give an account of his achievements of last 10 years as an MP and not cover his failure with Prime Minister Modi's face, and when the public raised the same question to him.
Birla's OSD is holing meetings and intimidating people, he further alleged and demanded that the OSD should immediately be restricted from his duty at the Lok Sabha from 10 am to 5 pm.
Gunjal also demanded that the IG of Kota should be removed without delay as he is working like an agent of Birla.
The Congress candidate said that drones are being flown over his residence to keep a vigil over who is sitting there, coming in or going out. Do they want to finish me or conspire to drop bombs? Gunjal asked.
"You cannot change sentiments of people in this biggest festival of democracy 'Basant Parv of Lok Tantra' by creating a fearful environment and by intimidating people," Gunjal said, adding the people of Kota would give their verdict on the basis of works done.
Escalating his attack on Birla, Gunjal said, "Even after a tenure of 10 years as MP, you are still coming out in public with face of Modi. It means you have nothing to count as your achievement." Referring to the Lok Sabha speaker's camp office in Kota, Gunjal said that the camp office was working like his election office.
He also pointed out Birla's silence on the amendment bill on coaching institutes that imposes several restrictions.
Gunjal said the coaching industry is base of the city's economy and livelihood of the common man but Birla is silent on it.