Om Birla asks civil servants to bring about qualitative change in people's lives

Mussoorie, Jun 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday said civil servants have a significant role to play in the country's development and asked them to use their authority to bring about a qualitative change in the lives of people.

Birla was addressing the valedictory session of the 127th induction training programme for PCS officers promoted as IAS officers at the LBSNAA here.

He said district magistrates or SDMs wield comprehensive administrative powers and should use them to serve the people, especially the poor and deprived.

"If you can bring about a change in the life of people, it will inspire you to perform even better and set new benchmarks of performance for officers who succeed you," Birla said.

"Success in changing the lives of people will give you the satisfaction and energy to serve them even better," he added.

Citing his own experiences as a public figure, Birla said he has seen officials who have endeared themselves to the people through their performance so much that their transfer has sparked public protests.

Asking the IAS trainees to follow such examples, the Lok Sabha Speaker said they should be innovative and try to do things that can make people's lives better.

He appealed to them to adopt innovation and transparency as tools of governance for the betterment of society and for fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the people.

Mentioning that the Lal Bahadur Shastri Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, stands as a symbol of democratic values, simplicity, and integrity, Birla spoke at length about the contributions of the Academy to nation-building.

Referring to the Officers as "karmayogis", he counselled them to actively contribute to the nation’s prosperity and progress.

He added that as they transition to the Indian Administrative Service, the induction training would broaden their perspectives and inspire new approaches to governance. Observing that democracy has three pillars, among which the executive branch plays a crucial role, he emphasised that after policies are made, it is the responsibility of the officers to implement them effectively.

Referring to India's unparalleled diversity -- linguistic, cultural, geographical, and social -- the Speaker said that despite the diversity, the country has successfully built a robust democratic and administrative system rooted in collective participation and cooperation. He added that India stands out for this reason among global democracies. PTI ALM RHL