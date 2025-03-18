Om Birla calls for developing Delhi Vidhan Sabha as 'model' assembly

New Delhi, Mar 18 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Tuesday gave a call to develop the Delhi Vidhan Sabha as a "model" Assembly and urged the newly elected MLAs to upskill themselves with modern technology such as Artificial Intelligence.

Inaugurating a two-day orientation programme for Delhi MLAs at the assembly, he said people have high expectations from the legislators and the new government.

"Delhi as the national capital is like a 'Mini India', representing the diversity among people from different states living here... It is a big responsibility to meet their expectations and solve their problems by ensuring infrastructure development and social welfare," Birla said.

The orientation programme will be helpful in learning ways to fulfil the high expectations of people from their MLAs and the new government, he said.

The inaugural session of the event was also attended by Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Leader of Opposition in Assembly Atishi, Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh and the MPs from Delhi.

Stating that a good orator is also the best listener, Birla urged the MLAs to spend time participating in the legislative business of the assembly.

"Artificial Intelligence should be used for capacity building and efficiency. One can ensure better dialogue and communication with more use of technology," he said.

The Delhi Assembly should be developed as a "model" with respect to maximum use of technology and skills of its members, Birla said.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies is conducting the orientation programme, offering insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices.

Birla also said the new members should learn legislative drafting, employ the available legislative sources, and become aware of the rules and regulations to be able to work for the people.

The Lok Sabha speaker asked them to be innovative in solving problems in their constituencies and said that "transparency, honesty and accountability" are necessary for Delhi's development.

Solutions that emerge from Delhi will not only serve the city and its people but also set an example for other states and legislative bodies in the country, he said.

Birla also said the Assembly should be a platform for debate, discussion and consensus building, and there should be no impasse even as disagreements may appear.

"In a democracy, both the ruling party and the opposition have important roles to play and their positive contributions strengthen the democratic process. There should not be any impasse within the House and dissent must be expressed through a dignified meaningful discourse," he said.

The Delhi Assembly Speaker in his address emphasised the importance of understanding legislative procedures and rules and urged the new MLAs to thoroughly read the rule book, especially the Code of Conduct, and adhere to these guidelines during House proceedings.

Chief Minister Rekha Gutpa reaffirmed her commitment to the progress and prosperity of Delhi, highlighting the need for a harmonious political environment to ensure the sustained development of the city.

"The people of Delhi have entrusted us with great faith. Every moment is precious and it must be utilised and respected properly. Our sole objective is the progress of Delhi and the cordial atmosphere we have today should be maintained for the next five years as well," she stated.

Both the ruling party and the opposition play a crucial role in the path of development, she noted.

Leader of Opposition Atishi said every MLA is expected to uphold the hopes of Delhi's people and fulfil their responsibilities in the Assembly.

"With decision-making power granted by Babasaheb Ambedkar's Constitution, we represent millions of Delhiites who look to us with great expectations," she said. PTI VIT VIT NSD NSD