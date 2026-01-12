Om Birla does not rule out 'exemplary punishment' on use of e-cigarette in LS

New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday did not rule out "exemplary punishment" over the alleged use of e-cigarette in the House, asserting that maintaining the dignity of Parliament was non-negotiable.

BJP member Anurag Thakur had sent a complaint to the Speaker alleging that one Trinamool Congress (TMC) member was "openly using" e-cigarette in the House during the proceedings despite such devices being banned across the country.

"No one has the right to undermine the sanctity of the House," the Lok Sabha Speaker told reporters here.

Birla said the matter was under investigation and would be later referred to an appropriate committee of the House for further action.

"We will act on the recommendation of the committee. Everyone will have to maintain decorum in the House. A member could even lose his membership," the Lok Sabha Speaker said.

"Nobody will be allowed to lower the dignity of the House," Birla said.

"It is a responsibility. You will have to maintain decorum inside the House and the one who does not maintain decorum will be punished under the rules and procedures of the Parliament. Action will be taken according to the rules," the Speaker said. PTI SKU KSS KSS