Om Birla flags off Rs 123 crore worth development works in Bundi

Bundi (RJ), Sep 23 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated and laid foundation for Rs 123 crore worth of development projects during a ceremony held at the Sports Complex here on Tuesday.

He introduced several projects including a multi-purpose indoor stadium, AMRUT 2.0, drinking water schemes under Jal Jeevan Mission, and also launched a sports festival.

Addressing the gathering, Birla said Bundi is gaining a new identity in sports and education. The multi-purpose indoor stadium, built at a cost of Rs 7.30 crore, offers facilities that cater to global standards for volleyball, basketball, kabaddi, table tennis, wrestling, boxing and badminton. It has a synthetic track and swimming pool as well.

"Three years ago, we pledged to develop world-class facilities for athletes in the sports complex. I am pleased that we have steadily moved towards realising that dream. With the synthetic track and modern swimming pool, this indoor stadium will give new wings to sports talents," Birla said.

The Speaker said a 36-kilometre pipeline will be laid at a cost of Rs 34.34 crore to strengthen Bundi's water supply system. With the Chambal-Bundi drinking water project set to benefit over 5,000 families, Bundi will now be free from water scarcity, leakage and irregularities, he said.

Among the 16 projects to which Birla laid foundation on Tuesday, are a bridge over Mej River in Thikriya Kalan, a road from NH-52 to Kaithuda, and several rural routes.

These roads and bridges are being built at a cost of Rs 44 crore, he said.

Birla noted that Bundi's heritage and natural beauty make it a significant tourism hub. With a Rs 4 billion investment in the coming years set to give Bundi a new identity in the tourism sector, it could become a major attraction for the film industry. There are also immense possibilities for agro-based industries and the stone industry here, he said.

On the devastation caused by recent heavy rains, he assured that farmers will receive 100 per cent compensation for crop loss and house damage.

Kota Ladpura MLA Kalpna Devi, BJP's Bundi district president Rameshwar Meena, former MLA Ashok Dogera and Bundi district Kabaddi Sangh president Akshya Hada were present on the occasion.

After the event, Birla and MLA Kalpna Devi tried a hand at badminton on the indoor stadium's synthetic court. Birla was introduced to several players and he also enjoyed watching a few games. PTI COR RUK RUK