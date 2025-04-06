Om Birla in Tashkent: Indian Parliament has enacted laws ensuring social justice

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Parliament has enacted several laws in recent years that ensure social justice for every segment of society, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said on Sunday.

The spirit of the Indian Constitution is to treat all citizens equally, provide them with equal opportunities, and integrate marginalised and backward sections into the "mainstream of progress", he further said.

Delivering the keynote address on "Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice" at the 150th Assembly of Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in Uzebkistan's Tashkent, Birla observed, "In recent years, the Indian Parliament has passed several legislations that promote social justice and security and encourage the inclusion of all sections of society." Referring to Parliament's perennial concern for safeguarding the interests of the vulnerable segments of society, he said legislations such as the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016; Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019; and a law reserving a third of all seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women were passed.

He also referred to new the labour laws and codes passed by Parliament for the welfare and social security of workers in the unorganised sector.

Stressing that Indian Parliament had taken several measures prioritising justice and the rule of law, Birla noted, "By replacing the Indian Penal Code with the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, India has established the primacy of justice." Referring to functioning of parliamentary committees in achieving the goals of development and social justice, the Lok Sabha speaker said the various panels, often referred to as mini Parliaments, performed a complimentary function to the efforts of Parliament and the government.

He highlighted that the Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment, Committee on Women Empowerment, Committee on Labour and Skill Development, and other diverse committees monitored welfare programmes, leading to implementation of schemes with effectiveness and accountability. PTI NAB NAB SZM SZM