Om Birla inaugurates Bundi Mahotsav with traditional rituals

Kota, Nov 8 (PTI) The three-day Bundi Mahotsav 2025 began on Saturday with the worship of Lord Ganesh at the entrance of the historic Taragarh Palace, followed by a series of cultural and traditional events, officials said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, accompanied by Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar, Bundi District Collector Akshya Godara and other dignitaries, performed the rituals and hoisted the inaugural flag of the festival.

Birla also inaugurated a canvas painting workshop at the Garh Palace. A grand procession based on the patriotic theme Vande Mataram, marking the 150th anniversary of the national song, followed the ceremony, they added.

The procession featured people in traditional attire, folk artists, and decorated camels and horses. It passed through the main markets of Bundi and concluded at the police parade ground, where traditional games such as tug-of-war, moustache and turban-tying competitions, and the Panihari race were held.

The events, organised by the district administration and tourism department, saw enthusiastic participation from locals and foreign tourists.

District Collector Akshay Godara, Superintendent of Police Rajendra Meena, Additional District Collector Ram Kishore Meena, District President Rameshwar Meena, and Vanshvardhan Singh from the former royal family were among those present.

The next two days of the festival will feature a heritage walk, Manmunhaar (traditional food lunch), cultural evenings by singer Salman Ali, and performances by folk artists. PTI COR OZ OZ