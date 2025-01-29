Om Birla inaugurates Kota-Hadoti travel mart

Kota(Rajasthan) Jan. 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday inaugurated the Kota-Hadoti Travel Mart at a ceremony at the Chambal River Front.

Birla said the Hadoti region was a unique blend of rich heritage and natural beauty that has a vast tourism potential. He welcomed travel agents, tour operators and hoteliers who had come from different states.

Addressing the gathering, Kota MP Birla said the Hadoti region is rich in forts, stepwells, historical monuments and prominent religious sites.

The Chambal riverfront, Chambal safari, Bundi's Taragarh Fort, Shabhad Fort and others have the potential to attract a large number of tourists, he said.

He emphasised that events such as the travel mart are crucial to put Hadoti on the global tourism map and that they should be organised every year. PTI COR SKY SKY