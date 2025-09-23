Om Birla inaugurates National Dussehra Mela in Kota, says fairs cornerstone of indigenous products

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 22 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota MP Om Birla on Monday kicked off the 132nd National Dussehra Mela at the Dussehra ground here amid the display of fireworks showcasing the fair's grandeur, officials said.

Addressing the gathering, Birla said, “More than 100 years old, this fair is an example of cultural heritage, unity and economic and social prosperity of the people.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a ‘bachat utsav’ (savings festival) is being celebrated across India from today, as the GST reforms kick in.” Stating that such fairs showcase indigenous products, Birla said, “The strength of our native goods is increasing worldwide, leading us towards self-reliance. People can save money by purchasing indigenous items from fairs at reasonable rates.” The fair presents a blend of culture, traditions, heritage, and modernity, and this year, special stalls will showcase handicrafts and other items from various parts of the country, he said.

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the event, Birla said with the reduction in GST rates effective Monday, Navratri this year will also be celebrated as ‘bachat utsav’ across India.

The reduced rates will help people save money by bringing down the rates of several essential items, he added.

Reduced GST rates on a vast number of items became effective from Monday, which Prime Minister Modi likened to a savings festival during his address to the nation on Sunday.

Urging people to buy indigenous products, Modi said 'Swadeshi' will render strength to the country's prosperity in a similar way it powered India's freedom movement. PTI COR ARI