Om Birla inaugurates synthetic track in sports complex in Rajasthan’s Bundi

Kota (RJ) Sep 30 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla inaugurated a synthetic track built at a cost of Rs 7 crore at an under construction sports complex in Bundi on Saturday morning.

Advertisment

Birla, who is also the Lok Sabha MP of Kota, visited the newly constructed track, the sixth of its kind in Rajasthan, along with several sportspersons and other youths gathered for the ceremony at the sports complex, Khel Sankul.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, Birla said a swimming pool, indoor table tennis, badminton courts, an open auditorium, a library, a restaurant and other such facilities would be built at a cost of Rs 50 crore during the first phase of the project. A total of Rs 100 crore would be spent for the sports complex, he added.

Urging the youths gathered there to study hard, Birla stressed on sports activities for a healthy body and mind. The Lok Sabha speaker urged them to devote at least two hours per day to sports and turn the dream of a developed nation into a reality.

Advertisment

Birla added that those hoping to be a sportsperson should devote at least eight hours to sports.He also hailed the achievements of women in global sports platforms.

Birla said that India has the largest population of youth who dream of a developed nation by 2047.

“Bharat is the country with the largest population of youth in the world and this aspiring youth dreams to lead Bharat in skill development, and dreams to fulfil the dream of a developed nation under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by 2047,” Birla said. PTI COR SKY SKY