Om Birla inaugurates third Divyansh Centre in Rajasthan to aid differently-abled persons

Lok Sabha Speaker and Kota-Bundi MP Om Birla on Monday inaugurated the Prime Minister's Divyasha Centre at MBS Hospital here.

It is the third such facility in Rajasthan among the 72 announced across the country to support differently-abled persons.

Speaking on the occasion, Birla said the centre would mark a new chapter in the empowerment, confidence, and self-reliance of differently-abled persons.

It will not only serve as a hub for distributing assistive devices but also help beneficiaries live with dignity and self-respect, he said.

He described the initiative as a powerful example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s commitment to inclusive development and ensuring the rights of the most vulnerable sections of society.

Birla said differently-abled persons across the country are becoming self-reliant, citing examples of persons who are now running small businesses like selling ice cream and clothes on motorcycles.

This transformation, he said, has also brought a shift in societal attitudes.

He described the Divyasha Centre as a reflection of the Prime Minister’s sensitive thinking, enabling differently-abled and elderly citizens to lead lives of dignity and respect.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s use of the term 'Divyang' in place of 'disabled', Birla said it was not just a linguistic change but a significant initiative aimed at changing perceptions.

“I thank Prime Minister Modi for this humane and noble initiative,” he said.

The Speaker also lauded the state government’s efforts in the treatment of children suffering from muscular dystrophy and appreciated the Chief Minister’s decision to provide automated motorcycles under the Chief Minister’s Electric Wheelchair Scheme.

He said this would bring positive change in the lives of those affected.

The Divyasha Centre will provide dental implants, vision correction glasses, artificial limbs, braces for the back and neck, assistive sticks, and other devices to differently-abled individuals. It will also offer specially designed sticks that indicate a person’s presence in the dark.

Birla announced that a modern park for differently-abled individuals will be built in Kota at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

The park will include a yoga centre, exercise area, library, and restaurant, and aims to boost confidence and self-esteem among its users, he said.

Harish Kumar, Marketing Manager at ALIMCO Kanpur, the organisation supplying the assistive equipment, said the Kota centre is the third Divyasha facility in Rajasthan.

It offers 16 types of equipment each for senior citizens and differently-abled persons. Eligible beneficiaries can visit the centre with the required documents to receive the devices, he said.

During the programme, Birla distributed equipment to 127 senior citizens and 99 differently-abled individuals.

The event was attended by Savita Krishnia, Joint Director, Department of Social Justice and Empowerment; Harish Kakkar, Deputy Manager and In-charge, ALIMCO RMC Jaipur; Dr Sangeeta Saxena, Principal, Medical College; Dr Dharamraj Meena, Superintendent, Maharav Bhim Singh Hospital; along with other senior doctors, medical officers and dignitaries.