Om Birla launches e-Vidhan app at Bihar assembly; Nitish skips event

Patna, Feb 07 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) at the Bihar assembly, aimed at creating paperless legislative processes.

The function, held at the Central Hall of the state legislature, was attended by Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh, and Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, among others.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, however, remained conspicuous by his absence.

State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said, "The CM was supposed to attend the function, but because of his already scheduled engagements, he did not attend it with permission of the assembly speaker." Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, also gave the programme a miss.

NeVA is a workflow system deployed on the NIC cloud to help conduct legislative business in a paperless manner.

It equips members to handle diverse businesses smartly by putting information regarding rules of procedures, the list of businesses, notices, bulletins, bills, questions and answers, and committee reports, among others, in their hand-held devices, officials said.

The aim of the project is to bring all the legislatures of the country together, thereby creating a massive data depository, they said.