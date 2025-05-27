Om Birla nominates Sambit Patra, two other LS members to Press Council of India

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has nominated three members of the House, including BJP leader Sambit Patra, to the Press Council of India.

Besides Patra, Shiv Sena member Naresh Mhaske and Congress member Kali Charan Munda have been nominated to the Press Council of India, a quasi-judicial body for the print media.

Earlier, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar had nominated BJP members Sudhanshu Trivedi and Brij Lal as members of the Press Council of India.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) nominated Ashwini K Mohapatra from Jawaharlal Nehru University, while the Bar Council of India sent its chairman Manan Kumar Mishra to the print media watchdog.

Sahitya Akademi has nominated its Secretary K Sreenivasarao as member of the Council.

The Council comprises a chairman and 28 members.

Of the 28 members, 13 represent the working journalists, of whom, six are to be editors of newspapers and remaining seven are to be working journalists other than editors.

Six members are from among persons who own or carry on the business of the management of the newspapers, two each representing the big, medium and small newspapers. One is from among persons who manage news agencies.

The Council has five members as representatives of the two Houses of Parliament, three nominated by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and two nominated by the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha to represent readers' interest.

It has three members nominated from the UGC, Bar Council of India and Sahitya Academy representing the fields of education, law and literature, respectively. PTI SKU KVK KVK